The main opposition coalition in Tunisia called for a united front to unseat the head of state, Kaïs Said. This occurred after the second round of the parliamentary elections, marked by abstentionism that had not been registered since the overthrow of the dictatorship of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011. The low level of participation is considered by many as a repudiation of the president , accused by his detractors of being incapable of getting the country out of the crisis it is facing.

