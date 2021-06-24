Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo returned to the African country a decade after his refusal to concede defeat in a presidential election caused a wave of violence for several months, which left more than 3,000 dead. Gbagbo was extradited to the International Criminal Court in The Hague in 2011 and spent eight years awaiting trial for war crimes. A judge acquitted him in 2019, finding that prosecutors were unable to prove the charges.

