This week was marked by the blockade of the Suez Canal in Egypt, which connects the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea. The work is one of the busiest maritime routes in the world and the country’s national pride. A huge Panamanian-flagged Japanese-owned container ship named Ever Given was trapped at this key point after losing maneuverability. The maritime authorities of several countries joined forces to unblock this important commercial crossing that generated traffic jams and traumas in the world economy.

The Suez Canal is essential because it moves around 10% of the world’s trade. In addition, it is the waterway of about 50 ships every day, which represent merchandise for 3,000 million dollars. The economic consequences of this blockade affected not only Egypt but also countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, whose ships were forced to wait for days or take a much longer and more expensive journey to reach their destination.

