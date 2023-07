Zimbabwe and Iran signed 12 memorandums of understanding to strengthen bilateral ties, after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrapped up his tour of Kenya and Uganda. The Islamic republic’s trade with Africa will rise to more than $2 billion this year, according to projections by Iran’s Foreign Ministry. This is the first time since 2013 that an Iranian leader has visited Africa.

