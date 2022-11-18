France, Uganda and China are collaborating on one of the biggest and most unknown oil projects in the world. The plan called EACOP, which has been the subject of criticism and lawsuits by environmental organizations, includes an oil pipeline of more than 1,400 km that will cross all of Uganda from west to east and reach the coast of the Indian Ocean in Tanzania. We talked about this project with Soraya Aybar, a journalist and co-editor of the news website África Mundi.

