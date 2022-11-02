While the armed group M23 advances in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the responsibilities are directed at neighboring Rwanda, which they accuse of financing and supplying weapons to the insurgent group. In the city of Goma, which is close to M23 positions, citizens staged demonstrations where they burned Rwandan flags and shouted slogans and claims against the Kigali government, which, for its part, continues to deny its alleged support for the M23.

