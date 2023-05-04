The humanitarian situation in Sudan is reaching its critical point: the fighting between the Army and the paramilitaries does not stop; Millions of Sudanese are trapped by the fighting and the health system is collapsing. The conflict has already left more than 530 dead and more than 5,000 injured, according to official figures that are widely underestimated. The Sudanese continue to flee as soon as they can, raising the fear of the UN in the face of a new migration crisis that will further destabilize the region.

#Africa #days #Concern #grows #humanitarian #refugee #situation #Sudan