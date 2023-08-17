The West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS has threatened to use military force if ousted President Maohamed Bazoum is not reinstated and has activated a standby force to restore order in Niger. However, the intimidating tone of the bloc has toned down. For its part, the military junta confirms its position and refuses to allow an ECOWAS mediation team to enter the country. The role of the international community in Niger is central.

The United States and France have approximately 2,500 military personnel in Niger to train the country’s forces and, in the case of France, to conduct joint operations. The junta accuses ousted president Mohamed Bazoum of his administration’s alleged failure to stop Western-backed extremist violence.

Military coups are common in the Sahel, with neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali each having two since 2020, but they have not drawn the same international condemnation and pressure as the one in Niger.

“For ECOWAS and Western countries, this blow was seen as too much,” said Hannah Rae Armstrong, an independent consultant on the Sahel. “So far, however, the hardline response appears to be having the opposite effect, further entrenching the military regime,”

In recent days, the junta has sent mixed signals about its willingness to negotiate a peaceful solution to the crisis over Niger’s leadership.