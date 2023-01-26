In Burkina Faso, the ruling military junta called for the withdrawal of French troops from the capital, Ouagadougou. But Paris wants the head of the junta, Ibrahim Traoré, to confirm the request to withdraw the troops before taking it into account. Various sources report disagreements within the Burkinabe government on the decision to keep or not the French military. We analyze the situation in this edition of Africa 7 days.

