Demonstrations against the power have shaken Chad, especially its capital, Djamena. The public force repressed the concentrations with unprecedented violence. The number of victims rises to at least 60 dead and more than 300 wounded. Following the announcement that General Mahamat Déby would remain in power and that the transition would take another 24 months, a coalition of civil society organizations and political parties called for demonstrations to demand the acceleration of the transition.

