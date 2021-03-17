Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, described as “ethnic cleansing” what happens in the Tigray region, located in Ethiopia. It is the first time that an official of the international community of this rank makes this complaint about the conflict that began in November 2020 in the region. In this broadcast, we will learn details of a video denouncing an alleged massacre that occurred in Tigray during the first days of February. .

