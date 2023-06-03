The seduction offensive of foreign diplomats continues in Africa. This week Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, visited Morocco, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Mozambique seeking support for the war. This comes just days after Russia and the West undertook similar tours around the continent. Thus demonstrating that Africa is becoming a theater for the struggle of geopolitical influence at a global level.

