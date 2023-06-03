The seduction offensive of foreign diplomats continues in Africa. This week Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, visited Morocco, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Mozambique seeking support for the war. This comes just days after Russia and the West undertook similar tours around the continent. Thus demonstrating that Africa is becoming a theater for the struggle of geopolitical influence at a global level.
#Africa #days #Battle #influences #Africa #Ukrainian #Russian #officials #tour #continent
After cutting 21,000 jobs, Meta orders a return to face-to-face work
Diego Sousai Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/ 06/03/2023 - 0:36 Share Facebook parent Meta is ordering most of its employees to work...
Leave a Reply