Nigeria, the largest country in Africa, went to the polls on February 25 to elect its new president, however, the Independent Electoral Commission acknowledged technical problems, although it assured that it was a transparent process. For its part, the opposition accused the ruling party of attempting to commit fraud. Meanwhile, the pro-government candidate Bola Tinubu took the victory and now assumes various security challenges and generalized impoverishment, among others.

