



© France 24

In central and western Africa, the Ebola virus was lethal from its appearance in 1976, until the end of its last outbreak in late 2020. However, this Saturday, Guinea Conakry reported the first cases of Ebola since its epidemic between 2013 and 2016 that left more than 2,500 deaths. These new cases are in addition to the three reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, since last January 7. Authorities are working with the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent further outbreaks of the disease, while the continent is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.