More than a month has passed in Gabon since the former president was overthrown and power was assumed by the military. Since then, arrests have been made of senior representatives of the former Government; former first lady Sylvia Bongo appeared before a judge facing accusations including money laundering and theft of property; and the son of the former presidential couple was placed in preventive detention. In this edition of Africa 7 days we analyze the current situation in Gabon.

#Africa #days #month #coup #Gabon #feeling #population