





11:10 The Prime Minister of Egypt, Mustafa Madbuly, the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, the President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani, the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, walk to attend a joint press conference, in the framework of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in Kiev, Ukraine, on June 16, 2023.

Four heads of state, a prime minister and a special envoy traveled to Kiev, Ukraine, and then to St. Petersburg, Russia, to mediate between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The mission led by the South African ruler Cyril Ramaphosa made proposals around the de-escalation of both parties, the lifting of barriers to the export of grain and the recognition of sovereignty established by the UN, among others.