Four heads of state, a prime minister and a special envoy traveled to Kiev, Ukraine, and then to St. Petersburg, Russia, to mediate between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The mission led by the South African ruler Cyril Ramaphosa made proposals around the de-escalation of both parties, the lifting of barriers to the export of grain and the recognition of sovereignty established by the UN, among others.
