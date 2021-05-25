



Every May 25, Africa Day is celebrated, a symbolic date that commemorates the official birth in 1963 of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), predecessor of the current African Union (AU). The objective of this day is to put on the table the serious problems facing the continent, such as poverty, hunger, injustice and inequality, among others, but also to increase its visibility and highlight the most important aspects of the 55 countries that compose it.