Two friars from Afragola, in the province of Naples, arrested. They allegedly raped two boys in their monastery and organized a robbery to steal their cell phones

Two brothers, Father Domenico Silvestro And Father Nicola GildiThey were arrested from the carabinieri of Afragola to be the alleged ones instigators of a robbery committed by 4 individuals, also subjected to precautionary measures in prison. The friars would have ordered steal two boys’ cell phones within which there would be, as written by the Prosecutor’s Office of Naples North which is carrying out the investigations, “pictures and chats to say the least embarassing that they could have created serious problems for some friars of the monasteries where the same victims had worked”. In fact, the two young people would have been sexually abused by the priests who, in an attempt to hide the evidence, organized the robbery.

The crimes that figure in the investigation conducted by the PM Cesare Sirignano and the prosecutor Maria Antonietta Troncone are two: the first is sexual violencethe second is aggravated robberyThe investigating judge of Naples North, Caterina Anna Arpino, has issued 6 precautionary measures in prison. One is for the father Dominic Silvesterparish priest of the Pontifical Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua in Afragola, accused of sexual violence. The second is for the friar Nicholas Gildiheld responsible for aggravated robbery in competition and sexual violence. Two against the material perpetrators of the robberythat is to say Daniel Bottino And Biagio Cirillo20 and 19 year old boys. Finally, Anthony DiMaso43 years old, who acted as intermediary between the religious and the organizer of the robbery, while the last precautionary measure is precisely for themanagerthe one who planned the theft, that is Joseph Castaldoaged 52. The man appears to have ties to organised crime in Marigliano.

The robbery and its organization

The robbery was carried out on Last April 26thThe goal was take the cell phones of the two boys (one of whom is a non-EU citizen) previously abused by priests. The devices reportedly contain traces of messages exchanged between the victims and the rapists on dating apps such as Hello Friends And Tinder. According to what emerged from the investigations, the priests organized sexual encounters and if someone did not want to participate, they started the threats. In one of the charges, in fact, we read: “Through a threat consisting in making the dismissal and anyway the lack of financial support and assistance until then insured, forced (the victims) to undergo sexual acts, abusing the conditions of quality of ministers of the Catholic cult”.

L’organization of the robbery, instead, took placeApril 8, almost 20 days before his execution. Messages confirm this. Don Nicola Gildi writes to Giuseppe Castaldo, the organizer of the coup: “Dearest Giuseppe, I thank you for your commitment to the friars, I am mortified, because I would never have wanted that it would come to this. I ask your forgiveness and I assure you of my prayers for you and your family”. And Castaldo replies: “Nicola, I am devoted to Saint Anthony and to the Church but above all they had told me that you’re a good person and from the bottom of my heart, on Sunday I had confirmation, I’m happy to have met you, see you soon, thanks for the prayers for my family”.

It seems that everything started from a lettersent to the friars by the lawyers of the victims of violence. In this, payment was requested for the services performed by the men in the monasteries and reference was made to sexual relations. The fuse that caused the explosion. In fact, shortly after, the friars organized the robbery and carried it out, without success. When the two perpetrators broke down the door of the victims’ homes and threatened to have them hand over their cell phones, they resisted and they didn’t give up. It is thanks to their tenacity that, now, 6 people have been brought to justice. In the fight on April 26, one of the victims of violence was injured.