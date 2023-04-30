The French Financial Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the Russian branch of Auchan, in particular in connection with suspicions of corruption. It was announced on April 29 Agence France-Presse with a link to the source.

According to the agency, the investigation was launched on March 10, 2020 “on suspicion of bribing a foreign official, corruption by a private individual, complicity and concealment of these violations.”

As the magazine reported Challenges, searches under this investigation were conducted in 2020. Since the beginning of the year, investigators from the Central Office for Combating Corruption, Tax and Financial Violations (Oclciff) of France have been listening to testimonies from employees and former employees of the Auchan division in the Russian Federation. According to the publication, the purpose of the investigation is to find out the circumstances in the Russian branch of Auchan. It is not directed against the company. Auchan said that the company fully complies with the requirements of French justice in this case.

It is noted that the investigation was launched after the publication of an article in the newspaper on March 6 Les Echos, in which, with reference to the former lawyer of Auchan, Alexei Zharkov, it was alleged that there was a corruption scheme in the Russian division of the group. Auchan then stated that Zharkov’s words “were not supported by any evidence or truthful documents,” and he himself “tried to interest the press with his story” after his contract was not renewed in 2019.

Pavel Lyulin, vice-president of the Union of Shopping Centers: Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, said in an interview with Izvestia that the Russian business of Auchan is unlikely to be significantly affected by the investigation of the French Financial Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of corruption.

“The Russian division is now financially independent of the head office. In France, a company can be fined. If guilt is proven at all,” he said.

Earlier, on July 15, the press service of Auchan told Izvestia that the company continues to work in Russia as usual and does not plan changes in either strategy or organization. The retailer has a program to expand the production of goods of its own brand in the Russian Federation.

On December 21, Auchan registered the trademark “Native, and that’s it.” As Anzhelika Reshetnikova, head of the Intellectual Property practice at the KIAP law office, explained to Izvestia, the company will most likely produce a new local brand under its own trademark.