French President Emmanuel Macron cannot find partners to supply long-range weapons and military personnel to Ukraine. The agency reported this on Monday, March 11 France Presse (AFP).

“The idea was to announce in Kyiv not only new supplies of French weapons to Ukraine, but also serious decisions on behalf of all Western allies to move to a new stage in supporting Kiev,” the agency’s material says.

AFP notes that Macron has not yet determined the date of his visit to Kyiv. At the same time, the French leader previously stated that he would come to Ukraine “before mid-March.”

According to an agency source, Macron planned to correlate the visit with specific results, but creating a coalition requires working with partners and more effort than previously thought.

Earlier, on March 10, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Macron plans to visit Ukraine in the near future. According to a message from the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian leader, the leaders of the two countries had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the current situation.

However, on March 11, the newspaper La Tribune wrote, citing sources, that the Elysee Palace could shift the timing of Macron’s visit to Ukraine. According to them, Paris took “very seriously” what happened on March 6, when a Russian missile fell “less than 500 m from the port of Odessa,” which Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited.

On February 26, Macron reported that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to him, “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.”

On March 9, the Politico newspaper stated that France had begun creating a new coalition of countries that would be ready to send troops to Ukraine if necessary. According to the publication, similar topics were discussed during a meeting between French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejournet and his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis and the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

After this statement, the leaders of opposition parties in France criticized the head of state. For example, the head of the National Rally party faction, Marine Le Pen, emphasized that the country’s president is “playing a military leader.” According to her, peace or war in France is at stake. The leader of the Unconquered France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, noted that the prospect of starting a war against Russia is madness.

Western countries have increased their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.