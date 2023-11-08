The French government will allocate another €200 million for the Ukraine support fund so that the leadership of Kyiv can afford to continue purchasing French weapons for the Ukrainian army. Agence France-Presse reported this on November 7 (AFP) with reference to the country’s Minister of Defense Sebastian Lecornu.

“You voted within the committee for an amendment allowing the allocation of new €200 million for the support fund for Ukraine,” the article quotes the words of the minister who addressed members of the French parliament.

In addition, Lecornu noted that the leadership of Paris, for its part, will provide appropriate loans in an amount that will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to purchase French weapons.

Before this, on October 20, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out that the EU had allocated almost $90 billion to support Ukraine since February 2022. Of this, $27 billion were arms supplies, she clarified.

Earlier, on October 13, the Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that France is interested in prolonging the conflict in Ukraine, and therefore it is difficult to imagine that Paris can act as a mediator in resolving the crisis.

In addition, he noted that the French leadership supplies Ukraine with up to 2 thousand 155 mm shells every month. Paris also provided about 150 reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Kyiv regime.

On September 29, it became known that French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu considers the sale of arms to Ukraine a “good opportunity” for the country’s defense industry.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.