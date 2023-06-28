When reaching a certain age, most people begin with a concern: learning about the Retirement Fund Administrators (AFORES), since they play a fundamental role in old age.

But, what happens when a worker dies without having used his AFORE funds? Who can collect the savings from him?

In this article we will reveal who the beneficiaries are and how to determine who is entitled to collect that valuable savings for old age.

Currently, each employee has the task of accumulating the necessary funds to ensure a peaceful retirement, a scheme that does not receive much attention but is important for all workers.

Whether you pay attention to the AFORES or not, they play a key role in safeguarding and investing each peso destined for retirement until the age of 60 or 65, after decades working day by day.

Let’s go back to what is important today, a question that many and many ask themselves despite being a sensitive issue: If I die and never use what I have saved, does the government keep the money or can a family member collect it?

Without further ado, the funds will go to a designated beneficiary.

The amount saved is allocated as stipulated in the Social Security Law, which takes into consideration both family ties and economic dependency.

The law clearly establishes who are the beneficiaries of a deceased:

• Surviving spouse: As long as the marriage certificate is available.

• Children under 16 years of age or up to 25 years of age who are studying and are unable to support themselves.

• In the absence of a spouse, the person who has lived with the deceased as if they were spouses during the last 5 years, or with whom they have had children.

• Relatives who were financially dependent on the deceased worker and can demonstrate said dependency.

In order to know who will be the beneficiary of the AFORE of a dead person, the order outlined in the previous points must be followed, although he considers that it is of vital importance to have the documents that corroborate his relationship with the deceased.