The voluntary savings registered by the Retirement Savings Administrators (Afores) reached 124 thousand 782.78 million pesos at the close of last May, which meant an i8.6% annual increasereported the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar).

According to the data, this is the best figure since the record for the accumulated balance up to the month of May 2005 was recorded. In monthly comparisonthe balance showed an acceleration of 2.1% after presenting a variation of 0.18% last April.

Gerardo Copca, director of the MetaAnalysis analysis, considered that people are looking to take advantage of the high interest rates in Mexicosince they have seen that investing in dollars has not been attractive for a few years, so they have possibilities or are looking to increase their savings through the Afores.

Experts consider that the high level of the reference rate and with inflation slowing down, the yields given by the Afores will remain attractive, especially since more than 50% of their investments are concentrated in government debt such as Cetes.

During April, only one Afore showed a reduction in the amount received by savers and was Inbursa with 4.6% annual rateby contrast, Afore Azteca registered andThe largest annual increase of 16.50%, followed by XXI Banorte with 12%; future with 11.28%; Major with 9.74%; ISSSTE Pension with 7.78%, and Sura with 5.1%.

Voluntary savings are the additional savings that you make to your individual Afore account and that, depending on your objectives and priorities, can be used for a future expense or investment, or to increase the amount of your pension.