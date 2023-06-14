Afore Pensionissste stood out in the results of the Afore 2022 Financial and Social Security Education Censusby covering 25 of 26 points evaluated by the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar).

The main objective of the census is to promote the development of tools that improve the skills of the Mexican population to promote the achievement of financial goalsas well as strengthening the pension culture through the development of skills among people workersaimed at making decisions about saving for retirement.

Actions to ensure good retirement, administration and personal and/or family finances, procedures for the Retirement Savings System and the Afore accountwere the topics considered.

In addition, for the first time, the sub-theme was incorporated “Better retirement conditions for women”in order to create content with a gender perspective that enables the financial empowerment and the development of a labor retirement project. On this issue, Pensionissste He highlighted taking actions to reduce the gender gap.

Afore Pensionissste stands out in Financial Education, according to Consar. Photo: ISSSTE

Other actions that stand out in the 2022 Census are the creation of different means to inform each audience about retirement savings and personal finances. The only public Afore is distinguished by the relevant products it develops: webinar, digital magazine, e-learning, as well as blogs, social networks and its participation in the National Financial Education Week.

Afore Pensionissste reinforces its commitment to carry out actions focused on providing information and advice to account holders, through various channels to improve their personal finances. The census shows that Pensionissste is among the Afores with the highest qualifications.