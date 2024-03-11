After the reform of the system of pensionsworkers who have begun to contribute from July 1, 1997 to date before the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) will have as a pension, mainly, what they have in their Afore account.

Under this understanding, taking into account the importance of the Afore account, Banco Azteca offers a service especially for children so that they can get started in the world of finance.

Under this understanding, according to the official website of Banco Azteca, to request a Afore account for children you only have to download and access the AforeMóvil app.

The requirements that will be requested to create an Afore account for minors are the following:

*Official identification of the father, mother or guardian.

*Birth certificate of the minor.

*Documentation that supports guardianship.

Meanwhile, as detailed in the portal, from the application parents can make Periodic contributions to the account, either in person at the Afore offices, through direct debit from 1 peso, or through deposits in convenience stores, from 50 pesos.

'Afore Niño', Banco Azteca's service to ensure a decent old-age pension for your children/Photo: Freepik

Now, to access the money accumulated in the Afore account, once the minor starts working, the funds in his Afore Children account will be transferred to his Individual Account.

Guarddito Kids: benefits and requirements of the savings account

It is worth mentioning, for its part, that Banco Azteca has another service for children. This is Guardadito Kids, being an account where minors can start saving.

The Guardito Kids benefits are the following:

*Make purchases with your physical card* Guardadito Kids in thousands of establishments nationally and internationally

*Participate in exclusive promotions and discounts.* Get to know them

*Receive cash deposits and electronic transfers

*Check balance, make withdrawals and more at Banco Azteca ATMs and other allies at no cost*

*Monthly income payment

*Enjoy the benefits that your MasterCard has for you.

'Afore Niño', Banco Azteca's service to ensure a decent old-age pension for your children/Photo: Debate

For their part, the following are the Guardito Kids requirements:

+Minimum opening amount $1 peso

Father, mother or guardian of the minor:

*Be a national or foreign natural person residing in national territory

*Being over 18 years

*Valid official identification*

*Proof of address no older than 3 months (water, electricity, property, gas or telephone)

*Provide the essential information required in the Opening Request.

Younger:

*Be a national or foreign natural person residing in national territory

*Being from 1 day old to 17 years 11 months

*Birth certificate.