Mexico.- With the reform of the Social Security Law which took place on January 1, 2021, is now allowed to when a worker or pensioner diesthe beneficiaries can dispose of the resources of the individual account of the retirement fund known as Afore and that are managed by financial institutions.

How is this procedure?

When the loss of a loved relative occurs, it is always a difficult issue to address, and between the pain and sorrow of firing him, there are also those procedures that, although tedious and annoying, must be carried out, such is the disposition of the savings of the deceased in his Afore.

In the event that an Afore user has died, your account will be frozen immediately and you will stop receiving contributions from your place of work, and the pension fund will be available to your beneficiaries, whether they are those that the account holder has put.

The beneficiaries

As established by law, the legal beneficiaries are those who were financially dependent on the holderas are the widow, widower and their children under the age of 16Or in her case elderly who are still living from their father or motherfor example, who are studying or continue to live at home and do not have their own spouse.

Likewise, they can collect it, in case of the lack of a spouse, the concubine or the concubinary, as long as this came to depend economically on the worker.

Another aspect to consider is that in order to use the Afore of the deceased relative, it is a requirement that you have the right to a pension from the IMSS or only have been the beneficiary of the account expressly assigned by the owner of the account.

Remember to always have the documents at hand.

recommendations

Here we tell you how you can collect the Afore of a deceased relative and some steps that you must take into account:

go to a nearby IMSS sub-delegation.

This is so that they can issue the corresponding pension resolution in case you are the beneficiary.

You must go to the Afore where your relative was.

Attend with documents that accredit you as a beneficiary and then fill out the form.

In case of being a substitute beneficiary.

Give notice of the death of the worker in the Afore where he was registered.