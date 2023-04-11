It is very difficult to determine whether companies are really sustainable or not. Especially with CO emissions 2 there can be a lot of cheating, sees the financial watchdog AFM.

The supervisor of the financial markets presented a separate study into the CO in its annual report 2 corporate reductions. This limitation is necessary to combat global warming.

Companies can reduce greenhouse gas emissions simply by reducing CO 2 to produce. Another option is to offset your own emissions. This can be done, for example, by planting extra trees to compensate for the CO 2 emissions. These compensation options, so-called carbon credits, are offered by all kinds of commercial parties.

It is precisely this compensation that is quickly becoming more popular, notes Gerko Wessel, researcher at the AFM. And therein lies a danger. “It’s about the quality of the credits. Previous research has been done into this, and that is very critical about the quality.”

In other words, the question is whether the credit is really the CO 2 reduction gives who claims it. “It is therefore better to use your own CO 2 emissions instead of offsetting them with carbon credits”, said AFM chairman Laura van Geest.

incentive

The popularity of the credits can be explained. "For the trade, there is an incentive to sell as many credits as possible," says Wessel. But there is also an advantage for companies. Compensating is often much cheaper than reducing. ,,Then you as a company have a cost advantage compared to the competitor who really saves the CO 2 emissions are reduced."

It is not the case that companies are only concerned with getting the greenest possible image as cheaply as possible. “Most companies are of good will when it comes to sustainability,” says Van Geest. Companies are under great pressure to become greener, and compensation is sometimes an easy way out.

For an investor who wants to invest sustainably, it is almost impossible to check the claims of the companies. Even for the regulator, this is almost impossible work. "There are no good rules for financial reporting yet. That is why it is very difficult to undermine those claims," says Van Geest.

Investors can request information from clubs such as the VEB or Eumedion, which represent the interests of investors. These organizations look at the sustainability claims of companies. “Or they can request information from the Consumers’ Association,” adds Van Geest.

The rules for reporting will become stricter in the coming years. It then becomes more difficult for companies to make all kinds of claims without tangible evidence that they really deliver the promised amount of CO 2 compensate.

Insurers

The AFM also supervises the insurance market. There, too, developments are underway that could have major consequences. The AFM mainly looked at the possible consequences of digitization and the use of data by insurers. See also Prejudice affects health

They offer opportunities and threats. Opportunities arise because more and more customization can be delivered. For example, a travel insurance policy can start when the insured person crosses the border and end when he or she returns to the Netherlands. Or car insurance can only work if the insured actually drives a car.

But it gets more difficult with something like health insurance. For example, can someone who, according to the data, spend many hours in the gym pay a lower premium than someone who spends hours in the pub drinking beer every day? Someone’s lifestyle is becoming increasingly easy to trace. These kinds of developments may mean that people will soon no longer be able to insure certain risks, or only at sky-high premiums.

To predict

The study by the AFM also includes an example of a British insurer. He could predict fairly accurately which customers would renew the insurance and which customers would switch to a competitor. Especially the digitally less gifted remained seated. And those people got an offer with a higher premium than people who were considering leaving. This practice has now been banned.

Digitization is not only an opportunity or threat for customers. The insurers themselves will also have to deal with it. This makes it easier for parties to enter the insurance market. Increasingly, insurance is sold along with a product. For example, a bicycle manufacturer can easily sell bicycle insurance when purchasing a bicycle online. This gives insurers all kinds of competitors. And companies that have a lot of data – the Googles and the Facebooks – can also monetize that data with insurance. In this way, new powerful competitors can quickly emerge.

As far as the AFM is concerned, there must be a clear framework with which data companies are allowed to share and use, and which are not. An acceptance obligation for certain insurance policies could also be considered, as is already the case for basic healthcare insurance. We must prevent people from becoming uninsurable in the future.

