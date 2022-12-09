The last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” showed ‘Charito’ as an entrepreneur in Las Lomas: now she sells her delicious chaufa at a reasonable price, of course, if we compare it with the cost at which it was sold in Diego’s restaurant Montalban (S/ 100). However, her plan seems to be about to end, as her former boss has called the Police to stop the illegal business.

Fans of the América TV series have not stopped filling the networks with fun memes from the scene in question. Thus, there is no doubt that the matriarch of the family gonzales She is one of the favorite characters of the program and has held that status since the beginning of the plot, like the actress who plays her, Monica Sanchez.

The last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” showed the violent reaction of Diego Montalbán after learning about the business of ‘Charito’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What and where did Mónica Sánchez, ‘Charito’ from “Al fondo hay sitio” study?

Mónica Sánchez was educated professionally in the artistic field. Specifically, she studied at the School of Theater of the Catholic University, from which she graduated as an actress.

Although that training gave him the necessary tools to get his first roles, Sánchez acknowledges that what he learned has also been useful for life.

“Things like discipline, something that is fundamental in the School, became more rigid, became more important and gained more relevance. Apart from the discipline, it has given me a sense of belonging, because the actor is not alone, it does not happen alone. It happens with another, with whom he communicates, ”commented the actress in a video prepared by PUCP Start.

Monica Sanchez: film and series

Yes ok Monica Sanchez is famous for beingCharito‘ in “At the bottom there is room”, his career includes various and recognized productions. In fact, she started her career in plays like “Total Eclipse” from 1991, where she shared roles with Diego Bertie; and “El perro del hortelano”, also from the same year.

At the beginning of the 90s, he made the leap to the small screen with “La perricholi”, which was followed by series such as “Los de arriba y los de abajo”, “Nino”, “María Emilia, querida”, “Eva del Eden “, and many more.

As for the cinema, Mónica was ‘Pochita’ in “Pantaleón y las visitadoras”, Andrea in “A Martian Called Desire” and among her last roles, she gave life to Julita in “Rómulo y Julita”.