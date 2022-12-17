One of the last chapters of “At the bottom there is room” gave false hope to the fans of the Peruvian series on América Televisión with a strange paranormal presence: the ghost of Doña Nelly wandered through the Gonzales family house and “Noni” was terrified. However, we soon discovered that it was Tito who sang the lyrics of “And his name was Charlie.”

Despite the fact that it was only a joke on the part of Pepe’s best friend, fans hope that Don ‘Gil’s ‘Palomita’ will return at some point. Will it be possible?

Doña Nelly, Irma Maury’s character in “Al fondo hay sitio”, died after winning the lottery. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

The only condition for Irma Maury to return to “AFHS”

In an interview with El Popular in the middle of this year, Irma Maury revealed that Doña Nelly “is dead” for her, for which reason her return to “AFHS” with the same character is out of the conversation. However, he commented that a possibility could open up, if the producers meet only one condition.

“I have the best memories of the character and nothing else. If life allows me to return, I will do it with something new Maury said.

What happened to Mrs. Nelly from “There’s Room in the Back”?

In season 6 of “At the bottom there is room”, nelly camacho bought a lottery ticket and scratched it off immediately. When she finished scratching the cardboard, she realized that she had the winning number, for which she jumped with joy and even swore that she would never be less than Francesca Maldini, her eternal ‘freakie’.

However, as soon as she finished getting her hopes up about the rich life she would have, a sudden cardiac arrest knocked her to the ground and closed her run on the Peruvian soap opera.