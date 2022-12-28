The new season of “At the bottom there is room” it did not include some characters like Lucho Gonzales. The Peruvian actor Bruno Odar played him for more than 10 years in the América TV series, but he did not return once again for the renewed 2022 episodes (except for a small scene), which makes the public ask what happened with the popular ‘Luchito’ after the end of the eighth part of the fiction. Where is he now and what does his interpreter do?

The sad end of ‘Luchito’

You couldn’t expect more from a lying and unfaithful man. Finally, ‘Luchito’ is banned from the Gonzales house along with Dora (Tula Rodríguez) and her little son after her terrible behavior.

Even Reyna Pachas (Tatiana Astengo) herself is in charge of throwing him out with his new family in the last chapter. “What are you doing here?” she tells him before directing him out of Francesca’s new mansion.

In the Season 9 of “At the bottom there is room”, Lucho had a small participation (if he can be called that way) in which he called Charo to claim him for the leak of his ‘forbidden photos’.

However, the actor Bruno Odar did not appear on the scene, much less his voice was heard, so his current whereabouts remain a mystery.

What happened to Bruno Odar after “Al fondo hay sitio”?

At the moment, Bruno Odar is dedicated to his own projects . The film and theater actor is the director of the Ten Talents Cultural Association, which seeks to promote and promote the performing arts in Peru.

Bruno Odar has his own performing arts school called Ten Talents. Photo: Ten Talents/Instagram

In his social networks you can see him dedicated to his personal life and his initiatives within the world of acting. For the next 2023, he already has new workshops scheduled.