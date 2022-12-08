The chapter 119 of “Al fondo hay sitio” could mean goodbye to Charito’s chaufa rice, who will receive the Serenazgo visit at your home. This according to what was seen in the preview of the next episode of the Peruvian series, which again will cause more than one difficult situation between the Montalban and the Gonzales.

After Charo discovered the intentions of Diego Montalbánshe decided to launch her own takeaway chaufa business, but she never expected to have so much success with all the customers who went to Francesca’s restaurant. However, this scenario could cost you dearly, since it is an informal venture.