Things are going to get complicated “At the bottom there is room”! In episode 176 of the América TV series, Kimberly revealed to Jimmy that she was pregnant and she was expecting his child. The former lover of the young Gonzales went to Francesca’s restaurant and revealed the news in front of Alessia, in a scene that has left not only the protagonists but also the fans in suspense. Will we see a Jaimito Jr. or is it a vile deception to return to Jimmy?

Jaimito Jr. on the way or a farce?

We had already heard Jimmy confess to Joel that he was a virgin. Therefore, unless it was a lie, it is possible that the young Gonzales is the father of an unwanted child; However, it would not be surprising that it is only a lie, since we have already seen Kimberly’s deceptions in the past.

Jimmy would have no reason to have lied about his chastity to his brother, much less to Alessia, with whom he did have relations for the first time in past episodes. In any case, the one who would be more likely to get pregnant is Miss Montalbán.

Kimberly’s return to “Al fondo hay sitio” also coincides with that of Dalila, Joel’s ex. Jimmy’s ex’s mother also returned to the life of the author of “El rap del gringo atrasadora 2” and now wants to boost his mechanics business with a carwash service.

What happened between Alessia and Jimmy?

Alessia and Jimmy keep their relationship a secret. At the moment, apart from Kimberly, this romance is only known by the Gonzales and Macarena, so the couple is still very careful of Diego Montalbán.

With recent events, it seems that the relationship will continue to face new challenges. Will they manage to stay together or will it be a matter of time before they break up?