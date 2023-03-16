Just like it happened with Joel, Teresa He no longer seems to sympathize with fans of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Over time, we have seen that different characters have changed and evolved, for better or for better. However, the followers of the América Televisión series do not entirely agree with the treatment that the writers of the program are giving to the daughter of Don Gilberto. Because? Next, we tell you more details.

Why don’t fans of “AFHS” tolerate ‘Teresita’ anymore?

‘Theresa’ He is one of the historical characters of “AFHS” and one of the most beloved. However, with the arrival of the last two seasons, it seems that the role played by Magdyel Ugaz has become tiresome for many of the fans. The reason? It is not having a development and seems to have stagnated in the same opportunity for years.

For example, we saw that she was becoming a famous fashion designer and she received Macarena’s help to earn her first million dollars thanks to a contract with an important company; however, she sabotaged herself when she felt like she was being taken away from the spotlight.

Recently, we learned that Don Gilberto wanted to marry Eva (Diana Quijano), but “Tere” did not accept this relationship because she felt that her “daddy” was not respecting the memory of Doña Nelly. Therefore, she did everything possible to prevent both older gentlemen from coming together, to the point of making the little one Richard Jr. lie and make noises as if it were the spirit of the deceased.

It is this sum of scenes that unleashed the discomfort among fans, who described Teresa Collazos as an “immature” character. Check out some of the comments below.

“AFHS” fans criticize Teresa for her behavior and lack of development in fiction. Photo: TikTok screenshots See also The 'Noni' went cold with Alessia and Jimmy in "AFHS" 10: "Who died?"

