The appearance of Happy’s mother from “At the bottom there is room” has caused a furor among fans of the popular series, since some say that it had already been part of some chapters of past seasons, but others do not remember it. However, on social networks, clips of episodes of the first installment have been shared in which you can see the participation of Felicia Joy in fiction, but it was called by another name: Camucha.

In a recent viral video of TikTok, she claimed to be an actress, although in reality it is not known what her real profession or trade is. In addition, she became known as the supposed mother of Robert, an ex-romance of Teresa with which none of the members of the Gonzales family agreed, especially Doña Nelly, who considered him an unsuccessful actor.

Why doesn’t anyone remember Felicia/Camucha?

Possibly, no one remembered Camucha’s character because he appeared 14 years ago during the broadcast of the first season of the famous América TV series. Also, being a secondary character that is briefly displayed on the screen, it is easier for the audience to forget her participation.

Who is Felicia?

In the current season of “AFHS”, Felicia Alegría is Javier’s mother, who is played by actress Natalia Montoya. She had an affair in the past with Pepeexactly 23 years ago, so when Happy presents it to her, she faints.

Observing this reaction, Pepe suspects that Javier could be his son and begins to identify similarities between the two, such as using his famous phrase “¡A la pitimitri!”.

Despite the fact that Felicia has not yet confirmed the relationship, Pepe has begun to consider Happy as his son and even invites him out for a few beers.

