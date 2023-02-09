On social networks, many Internet users claimed that it was Claudia Zapata, the popular one ‘shark gaze‘; however, the true identity of the mysterious woman in black would belong to someone else.

The mystery ended. “At the bottom there is room“(“AFHS”), the most successful television series in the country, had all its fans in suspense during the ninth season, since in the first chapters a mysterious woman dressed in black, a suit alluding to death itself, could be seen. which generated great expectation among viewers to discover who it really is.As the popular saying goes, good things are made to wait, it was only possible to find out in episode 79 the true identity of this woman, who is not Claudia Zapata (‘ Shark Look’), as some Internet users speculated on social networks. Who is this character?

The true identity of the woman in black

The character of the mysterious woman in “AFHS” was about María Elena Lavado, who in the past was a cellmate of Carmen Torres, mother of Claudia Zapata. María Elena Lavado, or simply the ‘Woman in Black’, is exposed in fiction as a female with mental problems and imbalances.

Under what circumstances was his identity revealed?

It was known that the mysterious woman was Maria Elena Lavado after she tried to attack the life of Rafaela Picasso, who was about to marry ‘Pepe’ Gonzales. Immediately afterwards, Franchesca Maldini plucks up her courage and decides to rebuke her feared action against her daughter. It is at that precise moment that she reveals the face of María Elena.

Who is the actress who plays this mysterious character?

The mysterious woman in “AFHS” is played in real life by Rocío Milagros Limo Vélez, a young Peruvian actress and playwright who gave up her Journalism career to pursue her dreams and achieve success.

Rocío Milagros Limo Vélez She is a prominent national artist who, at 33, is the director of the Tejido Abierto Teatro Company. In addition, she studied Theater in Barcelona (Spain) and was also at the Escuela Nacional Superior de Arte Dramático del Perú. Likewise, she was part of the special training program for actors at the Jorge Eines School in Madrid.

In the same way, it has continued to prepare itself in the workplace in countries such as United Kingdom, France, Spain, among others, and has won scholarships for his responsibility and commitment to what he is passionate about doing.

Likewise, Rocío Milagros Limo Vélez has participated in various audiovisual projects, such as “Aberrant Wanderer”, “Objects” and “The Writer’s House”. The ‘Woman in Black’ at “AFHS” is also the author of the works “All Chickens Fly”, “Eat Apples”, “Fire”, “The Monster’s Song” and “House of Cards”.