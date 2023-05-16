Javier Alegría recently joined the series “Al fondo hay sitio” as July’s lover and the performance of franco iza has captivated the fiction audience of América TV. However, there are few who fully know where the young actor came from. And it is that far from the facet of his doctor that we know in television history, in reality, this artist comes from a family in which his parents are also renowned national film, television and theater performers. Who are his famous parents and what do they do?

YOU CAN SEE: The most “unfortunate” character of “AFHS”: he returned for a new love and now he would have a fatal death

Who are Franco Iza’s parents?

Franco Iza is no less than 33 years old. He is son of the renowned Miguel Iza and actress Natalia Montoya. In fact, much of his acting career arose thanks to the support that his father gave him during his early days in the theater.

Franco Iza with his father Miguel Iza. Photo: RPP

“My father is the best teacher, but without a doubt you also learn a lot from life. Of making my decisions, of learning, of being wrong. He is the first to read my texts, he is my guide, my biggest critic, but I don’t stop learning on my own.. When the time comes, we learn from each other,” Franco said in an interview with Agencia Andina.

YOU CAN SEE: Diego will discover Alessia and Jimmy kissing in “Al fondo hay sitio”: what will his reaction be?

What experience does Franco Iza have?

Although at the moment, many recognize him as the naive and kind ‘Japi’ in “Al fondo hay sitio” (who is now July’s boyfriend), the truth is that Iza has built a long career in the middle of the national industry.

“There is room at the bottom”: meet Franco Iza, the actor and playwright who plays Javier Alegría. Photo: diffusion

At the age of 23, he ventured as a screenwriter and won first place at the ‘Sala de parto’ Contemporary Peruvian Playwriting Festival. Later, this professional achievement led him to become a screenwriter for the popular Peruvian novel “Luz de luna.”

#quotAFHSquot #famous #parents #Franco #Iza #popular #Javi