Finally the biggest secret of Koky Reyes in ‘In the background there is room’! After Diego Montalban He was expelled in the most humiliating way possible by Francesca from his restaurant, Koky met him to have a few beers and support him due to the bad moment he is going through. In the conversation, Diego pointed out that he was falling in love with ‘Fran’, for which he regretted having met Claudia Plains. “Charo’s” ex-husband replied: “Yes, me too”, to then recall that it was he who saved “Shark’s Look” from death.

How did Koky meet Claudia Llanos?

According to his memory, Koky was playing poker with his friends when, suddenly, he received a phone call from Francesca’s enemy, who required his services to be her driver and summoned him to a deserted place. Upon finding himself at the site, Reyes waited for a long time, a fact that made him very uncomfortable and made him nervous, since he did not know the reason why he had been sent to said site.

Koky received a call from Claudia Llanos for a ‘job’ when he was playing poker. Photo: America TV

After that, he heard a shot. In response, she rushed out of her vehicle to see what was happening. There, she found another car that was fleeing from the place. Approaching slowly, he realized that there was a woman lying on the pavement, it was Claudia Llanos, who had been shot by Francesca. Seeing her, he tried to help her by getting her into her vehicle and, in this way, saved her life.

Could Koky be Claudia’s mysterious accomplice?

In previous episodes, it could be seen how Claudia was detained by the Police. The agents made the woman available to a prosecutor, who told her that she had the right to make a call. It is observed that Llanos called a still unknown person. After that, they sent the videos of Diego’s infidelity to Francesca, which triggered the imminent separation from her.

According to fan theories, that mysterious person would be Koky Reyes, who was already having suspicious attitudes since it was learned that Claudia was still alive. For this reason, it is believed that he is one of those accused of being an accomplice of the ‘Shark Gaze’. This idea is further reinforced after learning that he was responsible for keeping Francesca Maldini’s enemy alive, terrorizing everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas.

