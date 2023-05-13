Claudia’s revenge against Francesca is getting closer in “There is room at the bottom” and the USB she gave to Diego Montalban It will be a key piece for everything to go according to the villain’s plans. In chapter 218 of the América TV series, the malevolent and calculating ‘Shark’s Look’ kidnapped the chef and forced him to put a flash drive on ‘Noni’s’ personal laptop. What did the device contain and why will it be so important?

The end of Francesca is near in “AFHS”

Claudia Llanos’s plans have gone off without a hitch since she returned to the series. Her revenge against Francesca Maldini, the woman who shot her several years ago believing that she had killed her, is getting closer to execution. To do this, the ‘Shark Look’ managed to Diego Montalbán will place a corrupted USB on the ‘Noni’s’ laptopbut what exactly did the artifact contain?

As shown in the video, the contents were various files that were copied to corrupt Francesca’s PC. Once the transfer was complete, these allowed the webcam to be easily hacked and the image transmitted directly to Llanos’s laptop. In such a way, now the villain has access to the privacy of ‘Noni’ and it is possible that she will have fun seeing her reactions of fear, anguish and so on.

Where to see all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen online by means of a subscription to America TVGO. This will give you access to all the seasons of the series so that you can see them at the time you want and as many times as you want. Likewise, the episodes are also uploaded to the official “AFHS” YouTube channel, albeit split up and with ads and banners on the screen.

