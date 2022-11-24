“In the background there is room” continues to give something to talk about. The popular television series not only seeks to make viewers laugh with funny scenes, such as Hiro dressed as a Geisha in a recent chapter. However, the plot has also been in charge of snatching some sighs from fans with potential romances, including that of Yuly with Cristóbal.

Thousands have been delighted with Charito’s young niece, who is played by the actress Guadalupe Farfan. But did you know that she is still a student? Yes, she is still in college, but she already shines with her own light in the most watched program on Peruvian TV.

What and where did Guadalupe Farfán, July from “AFHS” study?

Guadalupe Farfan Carreno, who ruled out any family relationship with the Peruvian athlete Jefferson Farfán, is only 18 years old and from a very young age she felt close to the world of acting. Therefore, she entered the Private University of Applied Sciences (UPC) to pursue a career in Performing Arts.

Currently, she has put her studies on hold, although she plans to resume them in 2023. Even so, she is committed to developing her vocation, as she has taken various related workshops. These are:

Actor Marketing Workshop with Walter Espinoza

Art and Scene Workshop with Katerina D’onofrio

Masterclass: how to cry on stage? by Bárbara Merlo – Spain

Masterclass: “Instagram for actors and actresses” by José Miguel Arbulú

Acting workshop for adolescents with Miguel Álvarez

Masterclass: “Casting for movies and premium series” by Maria Casadiego – Colombia

Talent Workshop of the Neighborhood Productions by Pold Gastelo.

Guadalupe Farfán made her big leap into television with her character ‘July’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition La República/Guadalupe Farfán/Instagram/Capture America Television

As a great fan of the series in which she now acts, she declared that she felt that her “dreams were coming true” when she was called to join the cast. “I am very happy and excited to be part of this beautiful family. From the first day I found out that she was going to play July, she just wanted to shout it out to everyone, ”she said on her social networks (via Líbero).

Where to see season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

“At the bottom there is room” It can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”.