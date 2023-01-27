Claudia Llanos returned to “Al fondo hay sitio” and has been very close to Diego Montalbán. Can they have a love relationship?

Ursula Boza resumed his role as Claudia plains in season 9 of “At the bottom there is room”. Her scenes took place during the end of the previous installment and she was shown as a fan of Diego Montalbán, or at least that is what we have been led to believe so far. It is expected that the “Shark Look” will begin to put together her evil plans shortly and for this the help of Francesca Maldini’s husband may be necessary.

Claudia Llanos is romantic with Diego. Photo: America TV

“AFHS” and the reaction of Úrsula Boza’s daughter to the scenes of Claudia Llanos

The closeness between the two characters has also opened up the possibility of a vile love relationship being born. For now, we have seen that Montalbán has been smitten by the woman, which has led to somewhat romantic scenes, which Boza’s daughter has not liked at all.

“La Pazita saw, because she is a fan of ‘Al fondo hay sitio'”, began by telling the interpreter of the popular ‘Shark Look’, in dialogue with Christopher Gianotti for his YouTube channel. “We started to see the chapter and he saw the scene with Montalbán, then he put his little arms like this and he looks at me and says: ‘Mom, is he going to kiss you?'” She continued.

Úrsula explained to her little girl that “not right now, but at some point there will be a kiss.” The girl did not hesitate to reproach her for the fact: “I don’t want you to kiss.”

Diego Montalbán and Claudia Llanos have been very close since the new chapters were released. Photo: America TV

Úrsula Boza reveals how she met Giovanni Ciccia

Although their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, Úrsula Boza and Giovanni Ciccia met for a short time before filming their scenes. “We have met minutes before recording the scene and it has really made me feel super comfortable,” said the actress.

Regarding his return to the América Televisión series, Boza commented the following: “I am happy to return home with my character who has given me so much for eight years, but I am extremely happy to return.”