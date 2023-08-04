In the new episode of ‘There is room at the bottom’, both Silvio Fierro like his friend ‘Tony’ Beteta they spent a embarrassing moment after they did not have enough money to pay for the dinner to which they invited Francesca and ‘Charo’ respectively. Therefore, they had to pay for it according to what the owner of the restaurant, Francesca Maldini, came up with. This was the most humiliating thought that she could have entered her head.

How did ‘Tony’ and Silvio end up paying the bill?

When they arrived at the restaurant, both characters just realized the high prices of the dishes. For this reason, they were surprised and wanted to change the place of the appointment, but Silvio calmed things down by telling his great friend to ask for whatever he wants, since Francesca was going to pay the full bill anyway. from your restaurant. However, the matriarch of the Maldini family made it clear that she does not mix pleasure with business, so he refused to take charge of the dinner.

She came up with a great idea so that her ‘little friend’ doesn’t invite her somewhere again if she doesn’t get the money. It turns out that she forced both strongmen to wash all the dirty dishes in the restaurant, since only then would the pending account be settled and she would have fun watching them suffer doing her homework.

How did ‘Tony’ get an outing with ‘Charo’?

After his return to the series, ‘Tony’ Beteta caused a great stir in the Gonzales household, since he came to be Joel’s personal trainer, who had started exercising to make ‘Patty’ fall in love. For this reason, when he went looking for him, he met ‘Charito’ and was impressed with her beauty, which encouraged him to invite her to come out and spend time with her.

Faced with this request, Joel’s mother had to think about it, since she is not one to accept invitations from men she barely knows, but, seeing that ‘Koki’ Reyes was jealous, she decided to accept. So, they agreed to go to Francesca’s, where Reyes works as a waiter, so he would be in the front row to see his ex-wife’s romantic dinner with another man.

Silvio had to beg Francesca to pay for dinner in another way, since he did not have enough money. Photo: America TV

