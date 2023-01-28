Jimmy and Alessia made their “underground” romance official, but Kimberly isn’t about to let love win out in “AFHS” 2023.

Jimmy and Alessia decided to give themselves a chance in the most recent episodes of “There is room at the bottom”. However, after having made their “clandestine” romance official, Kimberly discovered them and made it more than clear that she will not allow them to be happy. Thus, the first step in her revenge was taken as soon as she arrived at Las Nuevas Lomas.

What did the popular ‘Tokio de Lince’ do? No better idea occurred to him than to take a megaphone and shout throughout the neighborhood that Jimmy and Alessia were together; however, no one believed him. Even so, Kimberly has announced that they will hear from her again soon. VIDEO: America TV.