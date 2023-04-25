During chapter 204 of “In the background there is room”, the shaman, a great friend of Nelly, visited Diego Montalbán while he was in the room he shares with his wife Francesca Maldini after suffering facial paralysis. There, he applied his knowledge and helped him with a dryer and a tiger blanket, under the watchful eye of Macarena, Mike and ‘Noni’.

“I could have done it too,” the owner of Francesca’s told the shaman, who replied, “But he didn’t.” For this practice, he charged the chef’s relatives $100. The change in temperature helped Alessia and Cristobal’s father to be able to move his mouth and eyes. However, he still hasn’t left the wheelchair.

