Mystery solved? “There is room at the bottom” revealed what happened to the “Shark’s Look” after Francesca Maldini shot him in the chest.

“At the bottom there is room” solved one of the biggest mysteries of season 10: how did the ‘Shark Gaze’ survive after being shot by Francesca? In chapter 150 of the América TV series, important information about the past of the supposed Victoria was revealed. While she was sleeping, Diego Montalbán’s lover had a nightmare in which she remembered that time that “Noni” put an end to her evil after shooting him no less than two times in the chest. But what she had not seen before was that, when the fateful scene happened, someone came to her rescue and took her out of the place, while she was still bleeding.

After some clues that the series has been showing, the latter confirms that the mysterious woman hiding under the name of Victoria is actually Claudia Llanos herself, who was believed to have died as a result of Francesca’s actions. This rules out the existence of a possible twin sister and other theories made by fans.

What is Claudia Llanos up to in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After her ‘return from death’, Claudia Llanos has been plotting her revenge under the alias Victoria, the name with which she appeared before Diego Montalbán. Her forbidden romance with the chef, who is cheating on Francesca around her anniversary, seems to be part of her plan.

Diego Montalbán cheats on Francesca with Claudia Llanos, who uses the false name of ‘Victoria’. Photo: America TV

Likewise, the ‘Shark’s gaze’ seems to still have a strong trauma with the moment in which the Maldini matriarch shot him. At the moment, it is still pending to know what will be the next step of the most feared villain of the Peruvian series.