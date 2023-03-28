Not even the Maldini-Montalbán family got that far in “At the bottom there is room”! The doctor of the DNA test is Kimberly’s father and Dalila’s ex-partner, so we already know how the result was doctored so that it came out positive. With this, it was demonstrated that the Torrejón family is the most deceitful and manipulative family in the América TV series. If ‘Charito’ can’t do anything about it, who can uncover the lies to save poor Jimmy?

Now, Alessia no longer wants to cry for Jimmy and Charo had to lower her head to tell her son that he must take charge of his responsibility as a father. Not even July herself believes her cousin and the poor young man has lost the trust of his loved ones by coming across as a liar, when he is not. What else will happen in “AFHS”?

What happened to the DNA test in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Fans had been warned that they would stop watching the series if the DNA test was rigged. And just as many predicted, the result came back positive and qualified Jimmy as the absolute father of the supposed baby Kimberly is expecting. So is young Gonzales’s wife really pregnant?

In reality, it is all a play by Dalila and Walter Torrejón, her ex-partner and Kimberly’s father, who posed as the doctor that Charo had requested to do the test at home. Lucecita’s character misled the royal doctors so they wouldn’t come to the house and that’s when Walter intervened.

How did Alessia, Charo and Jimmy react?

For Alessia, this was the hardest blow. Senorita Montalbán resigned herself to not crying anymore for her ex-lover and got drunk along with her brother Cristóbal. Likewise, Charo was stunned with the result and demanded that Jimmy take care of his little one and forget about Diego’s daughter.

For his part, Walter Torrejón was reunited with his ex-partner and his descendant, to whom he finally did the favor after such a long absence in their lives. Will some Gonzales discover this terrible truth before something else happens?