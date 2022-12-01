In the new chapter of “There is room at the bottom” we saw Jimmy sad to know that Alessia is not interested in him. After confusing an audio in which she supposedly says that he is ‘rich’, everything is cleared up and it is exposed that he was really talking about a plate of food. After listening to Montalbán’s sermon, Jimmy is left pensive by a phrase that the young woman tells him.

Later, Jimmy, talks to the Gonzáles and tells them: “Family, I have decided to have surgery. I’ll file my nose. In other words, I’ll do some ‘arrangements’” . Charito is worried about what her son will do and tries to stop him, but he tells her that she should take advantage of the discount at a clinic. VIDEO: America TV.