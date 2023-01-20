“At the bottom there is room” continues with its season 10. In episode 9 of the América TV series, Teresita received an unexpected visit from the peculiar Arab sheikh she met in the gallery where Joel helped Macarena. But what was not expected, this man, who calls himself ‘Muhammad Ali’ is that the dancer Collazos would dress as Jeannie from “My beautiful genius” to do a musical number in her living room.

Also, in the advance of episode 10 it has been revealed that the “Muhammad” could be a scammer, since he is in league with Diego Montalbán. What is this pair up to? We will have to continue watching the Peruvian series to find out.