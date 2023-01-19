“At the bottom there is room” continues with its chapter 139 —number 10 of its tenth season—, which will be broadcast this Thursday, January 19 on América TV. In this new episode, after Jimmy and Alessia’s unexpected breakup, fans will be able to see a new plot of love between Teresita and the Arab sheikh, whom she conquered from the first minute she saw him in the eye. But what does Diego Montalbán have to do with this matter and why would Don Gilberto’s daughter be in danger?

Likewise, Koky will meet Charito again to warn him of this situation, which could again break the heart of “Tere”. And all this occurs while Macarena gives her emotional support to Alessia, who is going through a difficult time.