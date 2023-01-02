Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” will return next week and after the return of Claudia Llanos, fans of the América TV series have begun to speculate about some other forgotten characters that could have an unexpected reappearance like the ‘Shark’s Look’. Among the most requested are the names of Raúl del Prado, alias the ‘Platanazo’ and Doña Nelly, who could give an unexpected twist to the plot and become great additions to the tenth part of Peruvian fiction.

lucho gonzales

The popular Luchito, one of the most controversial characters in the series, was kicked out of the old Gonzales house after all his lies and was never seen again. But Bruno Odar could return to his character, since he has confessed that he would have no problem doing so.

Lucho Gonzales was one of the characters who had the most couples and children throughout all the seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: composition/AméricaTV

Raul del Prado

The last time we saw ‘Platanazo’, he said goodbye wishing Charito and Koky the best, to live a life with Betty outside of Las Lomas forever. Although the dismissal of Christian Torsen caused controversy, things could change.

Christian Alfonso Frederick Thorsen Silva gave life to the famous ‘Platanazo’ from “Al fondo hay sitio”.

lady nelly

Irma Maury made it clear why she didn’t want to return to the series years ago. However, after the death of Doña Nelly, fans do not rule out that, just like her son Lucho did, the Gonzales matriarch could return from the dead in some way.

Irma Maury was one of the founding actresses of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

Isabella Picasso

We saw her die at the end of the eighth season, but we already know that in “Al fondo hay sitio” anything is possible. Could it be that she survived and Francesca kept her hidden for a long time to protect her?

Isabella Picasso Maldini was the daughter of Francesca Maldini in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

Leonardo Plains

If Isabella returns, that could also mean the return of ‘Cosito,’ who was thrown in prison just like his mother after the season eight finale. With the drama of the woman in black and the return of her sister Claudia, it is not difficult to see it included in new episodes.