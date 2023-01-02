Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” will return next week and after the return of Claudia Llanos, fans of the América TV series have begun to speculate about some other forgotten characters that could have an unexpected reappearance like the ‘Shark’s Look’. Among the most requested are the names of Raúl del Prado, alias the ‘Platanazo’ and Doña Nelly, who could give an unexpected twist to the plot and become great additions to the tenth part of Peruvian fiction.
lucho gonzales
The popular Luchito, one of the most controversial characters in the series, was kicked out of the old Gonzales house after all his lies and was never seen again. But Bruno Odar could return to his character, since he has confessed that he would have no problem doing so.
Raul del Prado
The last time we saw ‘Platanazo’, he said goodbye wishing Charito and Koky the best, to live a life with Betty outside of Las Lomas forever. Although the dismissal of Christian Torsen caused controversy, things could change.
lady nelly
Irma Maury made it clear why she didn’t want to return to the series years ago. However, after the death of Doña Nelly, fans do not rule out that, just like her son Lucho did, the Gonzales matriarch could return from the dead in some way.
Isabella Picasso
We saw her die at the end of the eighth season, but we already know that in “Al fondo hay sitio” anything is possible. Could it be that she survived and Francesca kept her hidden for a long time to protect her?
Leonardo Plains
If Isabella returns, that could also mean the return of ‘Cosito,’ who was thrown in prison just like his mother after the season eight finale. With the drama of the woman in black and the return of her sister Claudia, it is not difficult to see it included in new episodes.
