July left Recuay to return to Lima; but, in the middle of their trip, her bus crashed. After harrowing scenes, the student was able to see her parents again.

July is safe. “There is room at the bottom” revealed what happened to the young woman after the accident she had while she was returning to Lima from Recuay. After the crash, she is taken to a hospital. While this is happening, her parents call Charito to find out about her daughter, since she has not contacted them since she left home. After it is revealed that she is missing, the Gonzáles arrive at her health center with the intention of finding out about her.

Already in the place, the family asks for July and a doctor tells him that he is not on the wounded list. Distraught, he replies that there is more, a young woman, with the characteristics of her relative, who is in the morgue. Charito goes and is surprised that July is not. Later, it is revealed that the student is fine, just as her parents arrive at the hospital. “Mommy, I’m fine. Many people who were on the bus did not have the same luck as me. It was horrible, I was sleeping and we crashed,” the young woman told the Gonzáles as she recounted what happened.